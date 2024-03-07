Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $17.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,928 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,988,000 after acquiring an additional 737,693 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,827,000 after acquiring an additional 957,916 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $640,407,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,286,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IUSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 613,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,468. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $42.56 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.69.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1463 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

