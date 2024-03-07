Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 439,731 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.48% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $24,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,297,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,841,096. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

