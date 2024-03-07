Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Buys 18,343 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 519,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,343 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 7.59% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $33,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKIE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BKIE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.17. The company had a trading volume of 17,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,297. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.27.

About BNY Mellon International Equity ETF

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

