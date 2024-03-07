Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Integer Stock Up 2.4 %
ITGR opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.
Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
