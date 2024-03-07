Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.20.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Integer by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,065,000 after buying an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Integer by 3,260.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 285,439 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,281,000 after acquiring an additional 276,944 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Integer by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,154,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,060,000 after acquiring an additional 251,207 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Integer by 1,226.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 223,876 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,350,000 after purchasing an additional 206,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

ITGR opened at $115.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.04 million. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through Medical and Non-Medical segments. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

