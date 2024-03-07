Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.60. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 149 shares trading hands.

Intchains Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.90.

Institutional Trading of Intchains Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intchains Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Intchains Group Company Profile

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

