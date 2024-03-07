Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $37.78

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.78, but opened at $36.31. Intapp shares last traded at $36.23, with a volume of 753,308 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Intapp from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

Intapp Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $103.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.17 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In related news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,622,369.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CEO John T. Hall sold 30,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $1,221,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,708,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,622,369.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $361,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 707,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,595,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,899 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,903. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Intapp by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after purchasing an additional 221,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intapp by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after purchasing an additional 276,813 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,466,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,748,000 after acquiring an additional 125,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after acquiring an additional 422,016 shares during the last quarter.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

