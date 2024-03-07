Insignia Financial Ltd. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IFL)

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 2,233.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Insignia Financial Ltd. provides financial advice, platforms, and asset management services in Australia. The company offers financial services solutions on superannuation and investments to clients including investors, members, employers, and advisers. It also provides financial advisory, various financial products and services, and investment management services on behalf of institutional, retail, and direct clients.

