Insignia Financial Ltd. to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:IFL)

Insignia Financial Ltd. (ASX:IFL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Insignia Financial Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 2,233.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Insignia Financial Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Insignia Financial
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.