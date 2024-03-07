Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells 2,875 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total transaction of $558,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,500.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $191.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $199.16 and a 200-day moving average of $204.05. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.88. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,161,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after purchasing an additional 587,635 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,005,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $207,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in VeriSign by 14.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after purchasing an additional 233,811 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on VRSN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of VeriSign from $238.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

