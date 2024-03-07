Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CMO Sells $58,700.00 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total value of $58,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 446,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,108,208.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Unity Software Price Performance

NYSE:U opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $609.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.01 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 37.64% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. Unity Software’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Unity Software by 15,550.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on U. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Unity Software from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on Unity Software

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.