Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CTO Sells 2,866 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) CTO Nikolaos P. Nanis sold 2,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $41,614.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 69,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
TDOC opened at $14.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.41.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The health services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter valued at about $3,675,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,772,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 36,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Teladoc Health Company Profile
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.
Featured Articles
