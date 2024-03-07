Insider Selling: Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) CEO Sells $86,562.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.71 and a twelve month high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.74.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 397,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 146,463 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 338.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 203,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 156,887 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 123,200 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

