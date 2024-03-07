Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $234,780.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Procore Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of PCOR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,302,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,186,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Report on Procore Technologies
About Procore Technologies
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Procore Technologies
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.