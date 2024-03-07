Insider Selling: Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Insider Sells $234,780.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $234,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,971,954.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $65.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $322,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $3,302,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $131,186,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

