Insider Selling: Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $57.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 290.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 2.82. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 42,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 120,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLTR. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.