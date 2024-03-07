Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$24,300.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2024

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAMGet Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$8,200.00.
  • On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$23,700.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LAM opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laramide Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laramide Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.