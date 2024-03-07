Insider Selling: Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM) Director Sells C$24,300.00 in Stock

Laramide Resources Ltd. (TSE:LAM – Get Free Report) Director Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total value of C$24,300.00.

Marc Charles Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$8,200.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$23,700.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Marc Charles Henderson sold 30,000 shares of Laramide Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$24,600.00.

Laramide Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LAM opened at C$0.83 on Thursday. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Laramide Resources Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of uranium assets in Australia, Canada, and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Church rock uranium project, the Crownpoint uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy uranium project located in Australia.

