Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $27,075.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,637,369.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $17.74.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

