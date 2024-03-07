Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) SVP Sells 16,973 Shares of Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) SVP Michael Mano sold 16,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $19,858.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,270.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Trading Up 6.8 %

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $4.87.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $33.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 114,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

