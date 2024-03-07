Insider Selling: Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) CFO Sells $87,182.42 in Stock

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 2,806 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $87,182.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,514,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roger Mj Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE JHG opened at $32.42 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.50.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 45,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.93.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

