Insider Selling: Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00.

On Friday, January 5th, Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $132,320.00.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 96,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,022. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.75, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $81.18.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Institutional Trading of Iron Mountain

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

