Insider Selling: Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sessa Capital Gp, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $90,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,236,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,128,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

GTX opened at $9.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.19. Garrett Motion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. Analysts forecast that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 38,256 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,875,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,423,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after purchasing an additional 199,195 shares in the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

