Insider Selling: Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) CTO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Free Report) CTO Renat Tukanov sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $226,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,322.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRHC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. 6,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,499. Freedom Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.01.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Freedom by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Freedom by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Freedom by 873.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Freedom by 33.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Freedom by 4.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. It offers retail brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital business and digital auto loans, as well as Freedom Box, a package of payment acquiring services.

