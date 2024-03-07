Insider Selling: Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) CEO Sells $54,580.68 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 27,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $54,580.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,925,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,632,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kelly Rodriques also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Kelly Rodriques sold 22,434 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $44,868.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Kelly Rodriques sold 24,818 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $43,927.86.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Kelly Rodriques sold 40,000 shares of Forge Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $126,000.00.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of FRGE stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $4.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forge Global

Forge Global Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 393.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,474,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961,171 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,681,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Forge Global in the third quarter worth $8,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,557,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41,110 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 124.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.28% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company offers trading solution, a platform that connects investors with private company shareholders and enables them to efficiently facilitate private share transactions; and custody solution, which enables clients to securely custody and manage assets.

