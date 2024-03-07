Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) General Counsel Sells $51,133.84 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) General Counsel James Herriott sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $51,133.84. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,295. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Herriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 27th, James Herriott sold 784 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $44,601.76.

On Wednesday, February 21st, James Herriott sold 415 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $25,522.50.

On Thursday, February 15th, James Herriott sold 421 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $25,862.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $56.05 and a 1 year high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $646.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.31.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 70,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

