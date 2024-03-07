Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after buying an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after acquiring an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after purchasing an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.