Insider Selling: Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Levangie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Exact Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of EXAS stock opened at $56.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $56.05 and a 12 month high of $100.77.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exact Sciences
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.31.
Check Out Our Latest Report on EXAS
About Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exact Sciences
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Okta Raises EPS Forecasts Despite High Profile Security Breaches
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Samsara Stock Nears Major Breakout Ahead of Upcoming Earnings
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Paymentus Is a Tech Stock You’re Going To Hear a Lot More About
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.