Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CFO Sells 2,101 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Christopher Thompson sold 2,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $20,190.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,208,936 shares in the company, valued at $11,617,874.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Marc Christopher Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Marc Christopher Thompson sold 1,537 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $15,954.06.

NASDAQ:EVCM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,415. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.63 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Separately, TheStreet lowered EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EverCommerce by 82.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in EverCommerce by 379.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

