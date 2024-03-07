Insider Selling: Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Director Sells 13,434 Shares of Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Director George Raymond Burns sold 13,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.87, for a total transaction of C$199,806.57.

Eldorado Gold Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE ELD traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$16.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,102. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.60. Eldorado Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$15.50 to C$17.25 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.06.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

