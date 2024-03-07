Insider Selling: CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Insider Sells 3,738 Shares of Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $100,103.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,674,636.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $26.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $28.39.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.05 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.90%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered CNO Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on CNO Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after acquiring an additional 626,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,342,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

