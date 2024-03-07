Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $162,200.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $158,400.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.63 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint ( NASDAQ:AVPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AvePoint by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AvePoint by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

