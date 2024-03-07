Insider Selling: AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Insider Sells $162,200.00 in Stock

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $162,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,286,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,430,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brian Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 1st, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $155,600.00.
  • On Tuesday, January 2nd, Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of AvePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $158,400.00.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $7.63 on Thursday. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.61.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $74.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.57 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AvePoint by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AvePoint by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in AvePoint by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AvePoint by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on AVPT shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on AvePoint from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on AvePoint from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

