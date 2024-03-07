Insider Selling: AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Insider Sells 8,231 Shares of Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AtriCure Stock Performance

Shares of ATRC stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 94,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,953. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.67 and a 12-month high of $59.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATRC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in AtriCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $770,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in AtriCure by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 251,386 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 37,506 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,035,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 913,632 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $45,097,000 after buying an additional 57,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

