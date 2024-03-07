Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $86,049.94 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $86,049.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

James William Burns also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, January 24th, James William Burns sold 1,708 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total value of $36,961.12.

On Tuesday, January 9th, James William Burns sold 1,163 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $26,737.37.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $31.79 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $35.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGIO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agios Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGIO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.