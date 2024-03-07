Insider Buying: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Acquires 11,700 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) Director Kevin J. Ballinger bought 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.99 per share, for a total transaction of $198,783.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,540.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Trading Down 7.3 %

Silk Road Medical stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 7.95. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $48.42.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,195,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,965,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,357,000 after purchasing an additional 283,580 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,493,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,998,000 after purchasing an additional 31,132 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 707.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,010,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,048 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

