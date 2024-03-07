Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) Director Buys 7,500 Shares of Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) Director Francis Orfanello acquired 7,500 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $105,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NB Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.02. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Farley Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

NB Bancorp Company Profile

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

