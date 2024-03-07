Insider Buying: Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG) Insider Acquires 19,515 Shares of Stock

Future Generation Global Limited (ASX:FGG – Get Free Report) insider Geoff Wilson bought 19,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$1.23 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,042.48 ($15,612.00).
Geoff Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 4th, Geoff Wilson bought 21,966 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of A$27,786.99 ($18,043.50).
- On Friday, March 1st, Geoff Wilson acquired 12,650 shares of Future Generation Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.25 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of A$15,761.90 ($10,235.00).
Future Generation Global Price Performance
Future Generation Global Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Future Generation Global
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Future Generation Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Generation Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.