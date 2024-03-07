InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance

IHT stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,279,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,254.45 per share, with a total value of $3,381,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,947,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,408,981,638.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chase, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,459 shares in the company, valued at $46,279,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 5,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,429,537. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

