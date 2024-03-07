Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.18)-($0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $320-$350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $378.94 million. Infinera also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to -0.180–0.100 EPS.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of Infinera stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $4.77. 2,914,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,287. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.67 and a beta of 1.56. Infinera has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Infinera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Infinera during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Infinera by 186.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

