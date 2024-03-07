Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 78.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 17,209.4% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,280,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,637 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,345,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,250,000 after purchasing an additional 497,131 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,395,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,913,000 after purchasing an additional 496,791 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.