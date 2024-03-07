Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cable One by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 10.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 5.0% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CABO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,110.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $550.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $643.60.

Cable One Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $439.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $563.15. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.75 and a 12-month high of $768.75.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cable One news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $93,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

