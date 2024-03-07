Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. Makes New $239,000 Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,185,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,342,014,000 after buying an additional 4,368,323 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 106,291,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,376,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,439,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,316,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,592,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,793,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,558,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,519 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $91.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.65. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $141.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

