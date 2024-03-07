Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $45.06. Approximately 51,031 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 230,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.83.

IBTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 152.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 83.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

