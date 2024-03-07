IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.85. 72,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 301,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 120.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $8,653,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.