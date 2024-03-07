IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Stock Price Up 4.9%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.93 and last traded at $12.85. 72,079 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 301,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on IGMS. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of IGM Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised IGM Biosciences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.80.
Get Our Latest Analysis on IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at IGM Biosciences
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 288,007 shares of IGM Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 7,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $43,777.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,804.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 288,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $1,886,445.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,390,323 shares in the company, valued at $22,206,615.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.91% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IGM Biosciences
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 120.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 275.0% during the third quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,262,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth $8,653,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.
About IGM Biosciences
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IGM Biosciences
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 2 Hot Retail Stocks to Watch: One Trends Higher, the Other Lower
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Campbell Soup Company: The Bottom is in for this High-Yield Stock
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Is It Time To Sell These 5 Overvalued Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.