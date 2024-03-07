IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.53

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98.
IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
