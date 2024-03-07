IDT (NYSE:IDT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $38.53

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.53 and last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 8517 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

IDT Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.15 million, a P/E ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Get IDT alerts:

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $301.21 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.05%.

Insider Transactions at IDT

Institutional Trading of IDT

In other news, CFO Marcelo Fischer sold 2,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $100,592.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,913. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of IDT by 58.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the third quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.