Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The company has a market cap of C$2.95 million, a P/E ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03.
Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.
