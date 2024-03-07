iA Global Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,627,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Boston Beer as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after purchasing an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.45. 10,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,741. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $345.97 and its 200 day moving average is $353.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.70 and a 1-year high of $395.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.27). The business had revenue of $393.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.57 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.93) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $406.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $390.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.58.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

In related news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.72, for a total value of $35,773.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

Featured Stories

