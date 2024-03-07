iA Global Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,510 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after buying an additional 989,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,107,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.51. The stock had a trading volume of 198,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.96. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

