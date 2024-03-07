iA Global Asset Management Inc. Purchases 56,389 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,389 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 in the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.73. 875,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740,515. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

