iA Global Asset Management Inc. Invests $8.07 Million in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 21,543 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lennox International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Stock Up 1.4 %

LII stock traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $481.98. 9,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,021. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $445.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.00 and a 52 week high of $482.16.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total transaction of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.58.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

