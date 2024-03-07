iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $277.76. 214,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,718,359. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $387.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.41 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Charter Communications from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $445.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.75.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

