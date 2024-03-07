iA Global Asset Management Inc. Has $13.34 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 12,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 181,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,721,724. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a market cap of $100.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

