iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.40. The stock had a trading volume of 139,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,127. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.76. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $171.59. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

