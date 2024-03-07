iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,786 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,865 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $14,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1,268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $112.66. The stock had a trading volume of 920,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,578,388. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $82.04 and a twelve month high of $127.54. The firm has a market cap of $309.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

