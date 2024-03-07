iA Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 35.5% during the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.8% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equinix during the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $904.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $836.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $790.16. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $661.66 and a 12-month high of $914.93. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $871.00 to $915.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $856.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 2,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.92, for a total value of $1,759,024.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,252,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.98, for a total transaction of $969,588.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,187 shares in the company, valued at $19,314,307.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

